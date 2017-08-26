Man Utd and Chelsea on high alert, top target asks to be dropped for transfer reasons

Man Utd and Chelsea target Renato Sanches reportedly asked Bayern Munich to omit him from their squad this weekend to consider his future.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from the Bavarian giants this summer, but with less than a week to go until the transfer window deadline, he remains with the Bundesliga champions.

According to The Sun, that could be about to change though as he asked to be left out against Werder Bremen as he considers his options for his future, which was later confirmed by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“He asked the manager not to be included today, so he could think more about his future, and Ancelotti accepted,” the Bayern official revealed.

Sanches made a huge impression with his form for Benfica before making a real statement with his impact at Euro 2016. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate that in Germany as of yet, and will be seeking regular football at this stage of his career to continue his development.

In turn, Bayern may well be willing to let him leave on a temporary basis as they will surely not want to give up on him already and so perhaps Man Utd and Chelsea, both specifically mentioned by The Sun as interested parties, could swoop before the deadline to give him a short-term solution.

AC Milan have also been linked with a move previously, and so Sanches certainly won’t be short of options when it comes to deciding on his future over the next few days.