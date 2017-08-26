Mayweather v McGregor Free Bets as punters eye big prices on Irish Victory

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is nearly upon us and the countdown for fight fans will soon be over, as the bookmakers and boxing fans get ready for the spectacular in Las Vegas.

The build up has been incredible, the talking has been done and now it is time for the fight to take place. Here is everything you need to know about the main event.

For months we have seen these two talk about fighting each other and on Saturday night we are finally going to see them use their fists but where is your money going?

Bet365 report this morning that turnover has exceeded all expectation with all eyes on the fight tonight, despite a bumper Premier League coupon this afternoon.

Who will win?

Floyd Mayweather should win this fight easily. His boxing record is second to none, he has a great boxing style and facing someone who has never fought a professional round of boxing in his career, he should win comfortably.

Of the fight, bet365’s Steve Freeth said “We lost over £1m when outsiders Bellew and Fury beat Haye and Klitschko respectively but we’re already well past those figures with a week to go until the bout in Las Vegas. McGregor is no longer the 9/1 longshot he was when we opened the market with an early victory for the Irishman already touching liabilities of several million pounds.

However, the fascination many people have with this fight is becuase we do not know what McGregor will do when he gets into the ring. I am sure he has a plan, but what will it be?

We are going to have to tune in to find out just what exactly is going to happen.

If all is above board, in a straight boxing match, Floyd Mayweather will win this easily.

What time will Mayweather v McGregor start?

Saturday night is going to be a long night for UK fight fans, or a very early morning if you want to approach it that way. With the fight taking place in Las Vegas, we are expecting it to begin between 4am and 5am on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How can i watch the fight?

Sky Sports Box Office are covering the fight and you can order right now if you want to beat the rush. The fight is priced at £19.95 for those in the UK and you don’t have to have Sky Sports to be able to order the fight.

You can order through your cable operator, using a NowTV box or if you have none of those you can watch the fight on your desktop or mobile device.