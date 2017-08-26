Nottingham Forest v Leeds Live Stream – Watch Evening Kickoff Live from the City Ground

Saturday evening fixture as Nottingham Forest take on Leeds Utd from the City Ground (KO 17:30).

With live streaming becoming every more popular, now is a great time to get on board with Bet365.

How to watch a Match:

Its been a good start to the season for both these sides, as Nottingham Forest & Leeds face each other in front of the cameras this evening.

With Leeds having a great start under boss Thomas Christiansenm, with the side unbeaten in their opening six fixtures across all competitions, this game has all the ingredients for being a cracker and it is one that fans of both sides will be looking forward to.

Both of these teams have started their Championship campaigns well, Nottingham Forest have won three out of their opening four games while Leeds are unbeaten after two wins and two draws.

Neither are favourites for promotion, although both will be targeting the playoffs and with a good run who knows what could be in store for one of these clubs later this season.

Nottingham Forest have looked impressive so far, especially at the weekend when they beat Garry Monk’s much fancied Middlesbrough.

Mark Warburton’s Forest have scored eight goals in their first four games and look a threat every time they attack, and are looking at potential promotion candidates even at this early stage of the season.

Leeds are a very solid defensive team, they have conceded just two goals in their opening four games and that is going to give us a great battle in this one.

Confidence should be high after the Lilywhites won 2-0 at the Stadium of Light last week.

We will see the flair and creativity of Forest, going up against the defensive solidness of Leeds, and it is going to be fascinating to see that.

That isn’t to say that Leeds are a defensive minded team, or that they won’t attack because they are more than capable.

Even without their start striker Chris Wood, we saw them go to Sunderland and win 2-0 last weekend, a great result for them and one they will be looking to build on.

Losing Wood is a big blow, but there is more to Leeds than Chris Wood.

Having said that Nottingham Forest look plenty of value for the home win at 8/5, they are an exciting team to watch and should be able to eventually break down this Leeds defence.

In what should be a very entertaining game at the City Ground, get on Nottingham Forest to beat Leeds and to continue their great start to this Championship season.

18+ Country Restrictions Apply. Funded account required to access streams.