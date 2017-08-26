Pep Guardiola gets destroyed on Twitter after Man City struggle to see off Bournemouth

It’s fair to say that a lot of non-Manchester City supporters aren’t impressed with Pep Guardiola, particularly after Saturday’s win over Bournemouth.

Aside from the fact that they didn’t rate his side’s performance on the pitch as they eventually saw off the Cherries thanks to a 97th-minute winner from Raheem Sterling, it was his antics on the sidelines that also annoyed many as he continually berated and harassed the fourth official.

Some, most probably Man Utd fans, insisted that if it was Jose Mourinho, the FA would have hit the Man Utd boss with a touchline ban and a fine already, while others labelled Guardiola ‘a fraud’ as his side didn’t always look too convincing despite spending big money this past summer.

It will likely take some time for this side to gel and really hit top form, but it’s clear in an unforgiving and impatient league such as the Premier League, City’s rivals aren’t going to give them any time to impress.

The pressure is certainly on Guardiola this year to deliver silverware after being left empty-handed last season, and especially with that spending in mind, he can’t afford another disappointing campaign.

Convinced that is Louis van Gaal dressed up as Pep Guardiola. @ManCity so, so bland. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) August 26, 2017

If Mourinho harassed the officials like Guardiola is doing he'd be banned for 4 games and given a fine — José (@MourinhoMindset) August 26, 2017

Messi made Guardiola look like a world class manager — Hassan (@HassanHijazii) August 26, 2017

When's Pep Guardiola going to get his touchline ban then for constantly heckling officials every game? — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) August 26, 2017

Pep Guardiola is the biggest fraud in this league. Spends £500M but has to rely on the referees to beat Bouremouth. Twat. — dan (@United__Dan) August 26, 2017

If pep guardiola isn't the biggest fraud in football who is? Living off that reputation … @SkySportsNews @GNev2 @Carra23 — Patrick O' Kane (@PatrickOKanejr) August 26, 2017

Pep Guardiola is a fraud. Pass it on. — Thanks Hombre (@Sibo_Nene) August 26, 2017

Guardiola and his antics were a disgrace. Trying to influence the officials CONSTANTLY. #MCFC — Peter (@bramallblade) August 26, 2017