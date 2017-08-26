Police take statement from steward amid allegation Man City star hit him

Police have reportedly taken a statement from a steward who alleges that he was hit by Sergio Aguero during Man City’s win over Bournemouth.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the dramatic scenes at the end of the game with Raheem Sterling scoring a last-gasp winner before celebrating with the away supporters.

The England international was shown a second yellow card for his celebration as it was deemed dangerous by referee Mike Dean, but that isn’t where the problem ends.

As reported by The Daily Mail, it’s claimed that a steward has given a statement to the police in which he alleges that Aguero hit him, with the report including this video to suggest that it captures the incident albeit it’s not entirely clear where Aguero hits him.

It remains to be seen whether or not Aguero is held accountable for anything untoward as images in the report do suggest that there was a confrontation as the stewards apprehended a Man City supporter who managed to get onto the pitch while the police were heavily involved.

However, it looks unlikely at this stage unless there is serious evidence to suggest that the Argentine forward lashed out and in turn he may well land in hot water.