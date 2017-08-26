Tottenham on brink of £23m signing, one obstacle in way of second summer arrival

Tottenham are reportedly on the cusp of securing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier in a deal worth £23m.

The 24-year-old is set to leave the French capital despite only joining PSG in 2015 on a permanent basis, with the arrival of Dani Alves this summer pushing him down the pecking order.

Coupled with off-the-field incidents, he’s been a controversial figure during his time in France, but that seemingly hasn’t been enough to put off Tottenham.

As seen in the tweet below from Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour, Tottenham have now agreed on a £23m fee with the French giants, the Ivory Coast international has completed his medical and the only thing standing in the way of a move is obtaining a work permit.

We understand #thfc agree deal worth around £23m with PSG for Serge Aurier. Medical complete. Subject to work permit @SkySportsNews — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) August 26, 2017

It had also been reported that Aurier had been struggling to gain permission to enter the UK due to a previous incident off the pitch, but that looks set to be solved and he’ll become Tottenham’s second summer signing after Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs splashed out a club-record transfer fee of £42m on the former Ajax defender this week, as reported by The Guardian, but Mauricio Pochettino is evidently convinced that the Colombian will become a leading defender in Europe in the coming years and will look to now further bolster his backline with Aurier to replace Kyle Walker who joined Man City earlier this summer.