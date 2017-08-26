(Video) Charlie Daniels goal: Thunderbolt goal of season contender stuns Man City

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels stepped up and scored a sensational goal for his side to silence Man City on Saturday.

The hosts looked to get on the front foot from the start of the game as they matched City for intensity and looked to be the more threatening side.

Pep Guardiola’s men always pose a threat with the attacking quality that they have in the side, but it was Daniels who broke the deadlock with this stunning strike.

WHAT A GOAL! ???

Bournemouth lead Manchester City!

Sky Sports Premier League now for more. https://t.co/6QbhFwDqB4 — Sky Sports PL ? (@SkySportsPL) August 26, 2017

The 30-year-old became the first Bournemouth player to score a Premier League goal at home against Man City, and it most certainly was a memorable one and will undoubtedly be an early contender for goal of the season.

The left-back struck it perfectly to give Ederson no chance, but Guardiola’s concern was short-lived as Gabriel Jesus responded shortly after as City showed their attacking quality.