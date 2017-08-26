Watch: Jurgen Klopp’s cheeky message to Wenger ahead of Arsenal showdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has aimed a dig at Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger by questioning their change of style of play against the Reds.

The Gunners have been known for playing a brilliant brand of football for a number of years under Wenger, with their desire to play on the floor and break down the opposite with quick, intricate passing with technically gifted players.

However, as seen in recent meetings with Liverpool, Klopp has insisted that Wenger changes their style when the two sides meet and has cheekily urged him to play football rather than loft long balls over the top for Olivier Giroud.

Klopp conceded that part of the strategic change is probably down to his side’s pressing, which doesn’t give Arsenal any time or space to play their preferred way.

In turn, it remains to be seen how Arsenal approach the game on Sunday, as the result is ultimately the most important thing and if Wenger believes that they’re more likely to get a positive result by playing more direct, then that’s the way that they should play.