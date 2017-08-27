AC Milan transfer news: Extra budget for key signing, two starlets eyed as duo set for exit

AC Milan owner Yonghong Li is reportedly set to green light a budget boost for the club this week in order to land one more key signing.

The Rossoneri have already signed 11 players this summer, and generally it was expected that that would be all for this transfer window.

However, according to Calciomercato, Li will not only be in attendance at the San Siro on Sunday night to watch Milan’s clash with Cagliari, but he’ll also discuss the market and a potential extra budget to allow for one more signing, although no figures are touted.

The focus with that additional money will be on strengthening the midfield, and the two names mentioned in the report are those of Barcelona’s Rafinha and Bayern Munich starlet Renato Sanches.

It remains to be seen if either of that pair are added to Vincenzo Montella’s squad before Thursday, but this latest report suggests that Milan’s work in the window isn’t yet over.

The spending may not be limited to a Rafinha or Sanches either, with Calciomercato adding that sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli was present at Genoa on Saturday to discuss two highly-rated youngsters in Pietro Pellegri and Salcedo Mora.

Juventus are said to be ready to offer competition to Milan, but it remains to be seen whether or not more talented youth players are brought in to add to those who have already arrived for the Primavera.

Meanwhile, as reported by MilanNews.it, at least two more players are expected to leave the club this week with defensive duo Gabriel Paletta and Gustavo Gomez continuing to be linked with a move elsewhere.

It’s suggested that Paletta is close to Lazio while his teammate could find himself at Fenerbahce, with Milan clearly still keen to trim the squad where possible and have a solid group of players at Montella’s disposal to offer quality and depth.