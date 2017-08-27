Arsenal ace reacts to ArsenalFanTV nickname, offers major Sanchez insight

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been discussing his hopes for this season, while also addressing Alexis Sanchez’s future at the club.

The Welshman was speaking to The Times at a ‘Call of Duty’ event, and revealed that he was confident that this would be a good year for Arsenal as they look to compete for the Premier League title.

While that is only natural for him to state their lofty ambitions, certain parts of the interview were particularly stand out, and one of the topics brought up was the criticism that he faces as he laughed off a nickname he has been given from one of the supporters on ArsenalFanTV.

When asked if he watches the channel’s videos: “Ha ha, no. Though I’ve been called a Ham Roll on there or something. Is it a good thing or bad thing? I haven’t a clue, mate. But Rob Holding calls me Ham Roll now.”

Meanwhile, he also reiterated that he believes Jack Wilshere still has time on his side to secure his future at the Emirates amid ongoing speculation over his future, while also praising the switch in formation to a back-three which he believes will personally benefit him too as he likes to have the freedom to get forward and score goals.

Nevertheless, another snippet that will likely catch the attention of Arsenal supporters is the part where he discusses Alexis Sanchez, and he provided a telling insight into how the Chilean international is approaching things with less than a year to go on his current contract and the subsequent rumours circulating that he will leave.

“The manager has come out many times and said he’s staying, and Alexis has never indicated in any way at all that he wants to leave, or that he doesn’t want to be there. He’s been itching to get out and play — and he looks ready.”