Arsenal star demands staggering record-breaking £400k-a-week contract to stay

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez reportedly wants a new contract that pays him £400,000-a-week to stay at the club with just one year remaining on his current deal.

The Chilean international’s future has been a hot topic for debate for months now, with the wait continuing for him to pen a new deal and confirm his desire to stay.

As of yet, he hasn’t agreed on new terms with transfer speculation linking him with an exit. As per The Daily Star, he has already rejected a £300,000-a-week offer from Arsenal, and is now demanding to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

That title is currently held by Paul Pogba who earns a reported £290,000-a-week at Man Utd, but Sanchez now wants to eclipse that and earn a staggering £400k-a-week, as suggested by the Star.

They claim it’s a similar situation for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as despite reports suggesting that his contract troubles are more to do with his own personal development rather than any financial reason, the Star note that he is holding out for more money too.

Arsene Wenger will be delighted to welcome Sanchez back into the fold this weekend as the 28-year-old is expected to feature against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. However, the headache remains over his contract, and so until that is sorted out, rumours and question marks will continue to surface over how long he will stay at Arsenal for.

It’s questionable as to whether or not they can afford these latest demands, and so for now what is clear is that he will enter the final season of his contract with the Gunners with the club still hoping he can be convinced to extend.