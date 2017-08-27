Arsenal willing to sell £77M trio in remaining days of window as club set for major defensive clear-out

Arsenal are preparing themselves for an exodus in the remaining days of the transfer window, with the Gunners finalising a deal to sell Kieran Gibbs to Watford for £7M, and are prepared to sell duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shkodran Mustafi, according to the Telegraph.

As per the Telegraph, it is unlikely that the club are to bring in any major signings in the remainder of the transfer window, however midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain’s refusal to accept a new £180,000-a-week offer from the club and Wenger’s desire to reduce the numbers in his squad means that there will still be significant transfer activity at the Emirates in the coming days.

Arsenal are ready to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as apposed to losing him for free in 12 months time, with the Gunners ready to accept a bid of £35M should one come in as both Liverpool and Chelsea line up deals for the England star, report the Telegraph.

Similarly to Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsene Wenger is open to letting defender Mustafi go this summer, as written by the Telegraph, with the north London side asking for £35M for the German international as per the Express.

One player that is set to leave the club before Thursday’s deadline is Gibbs, who is close to securing a £7M move to fellow Premier League side Watford as reported by the Telegraph.

Should Arsenal sell all three aforementioned players, it’ll come as a big loss for Gunners fans, as some will view their side’s squad a significantly weaker in comparison to all of their title rivals.