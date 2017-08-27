Chelsea face serious risk of failing with £40m raid, PL rivals hijack move

Everton are reportedly attempting to hijack Chelsea’s move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy as they seek a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Toffees have already spent around £150m this summer on the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen, but it seems as though Ronald Koeman still wants one more key addition to his squad.

According to The Mirror, they’re now trying to hijack Chelsea’s £40m move for Vardy and believe that they could hold an advantage in that former Foxes talent scout Steve Walsh is the director of football at Goodison Park.

Whether that, coupled with the ambition of the club and Koeman’s influence can convince Vardy to move to Merseyside remains to be seen, but 12 months after rejecting a move to Arsenal, it seems as though the England international has his pick this summer again.

The 30-year-old would of course be a key addition at Stamford Bridge too as Chelsea continue to search for reinforcements up front with Diego Costa still AWOL as he continues to push for an exit.

That leaves Antonio Conte light up front with summer signing Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi battling for playing time, and so adding Vardy, who knows how to score goals, can stretch defences with his pace and movement and will work tirelessly for the team, something that Conte will love, would seem like a perfect solution.

Leicester will undoubtedly hope to keep hold of him, but it looks as though interest is only ramping up and the chance of a move to a Premier League giant may not come again for the striker.