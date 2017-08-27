Jurgen Klopp dismisses exit talk surrounding Liverpool ace after snub

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that forward Divock Origi could be on his way out of the club before the transfer deadline.

Speculation surfaced during the week that he could be set to leave Anfield after he was left out of the squad to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League playoff qualifier in midweek, while he has yet to feature in competitive action this season.

Coupled with the arrival of Dominic Solanke this summer, and Origi has seemingly fallen further down the pecking order.

However, Klopp has wasted little time in dismissing those claims, insisting that the Belgian international still has a role to play for him this season and there is no active lines of discussions over a loan exit.

“I cannot guarantee that people are happy every day,” he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. “We have until the 31st to make a decision but until now in this position, nothing is happening.

“Dom Solanke, I have no doubt about him, he has done really well so far. Divock Origi has given me absolutely no reason not to involve him in the squad but the rules are the rules, but I spoke to him already.

“Daniel Sturridge played the best preseason since I came in, he got a little injury, came back pretty quickly and had an OK game against Crystal Palace.

“Against Hoffenheim we had to find another lineup and that worked well. So the players will all have their opportunities, they will all have their chances. And in the next week, I have no ideas, but if nothing comes in, nothing will go out.”

Given Liverpool has aspirations of competing on various fronts this season including in the Champions League, Klopp will need quality options and depth as the campaign goes on. In turn, it’s a wise move to keep Origi around, especially if he won’t be replaced before the deadline.