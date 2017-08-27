Liverpool and Arsenal put on red alert as French journalist confirms PSG star will play in Premier League this season

Arsenal and Liverpool have been put on red alert, as PSG star Julian Draxler is set to move to the Premier League before the transfer window shuts on August 31st, according to the Sun.

As per the Sun, Draxler has been made available for transfer this summer, as the Ligue 1 side look to recoup some of the money they spent on acquiring Neymar from Spanish giants Barcelona earlier this summer.

French journalist Daniel Riolo confirmed via Twitter that German international Draxler would be moving to England this summer before the transfer window closes, with Anfield and the Emirates the player’s most likely destination.

As reported by the Sun, Liverpool and Arsenal are still uncertain over the futures of Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez respectively, with Draxler being viewed as an ideal replacement for both.

Draxler is set to be one of a number of star to leave PSG this summer report the Sun, as the French side look to earn enough money to comply with FFP rules, with Draxler set to command a high fee due to his age and footballing ability.

Should Draxler leave PSG this summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Germany midfielder ends up at Arsenal or Liverpool once the transfer window closes on Thursday.