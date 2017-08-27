Liverpool and Chelsea on high alert, £60m target desperate to leave amid ongoing rows

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all reportedly been alerted by claims that Virgil van Dijk has pleaded with Southampton to let him leave this week.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere all summer, although Liverpool’s hopes seemingly took a major blow when they were forced to publicly apologise for what Southampton perceived to be an illegal approach for the Dutchman.

According to The Sun though, the Reds remain in the hunt for him and will compete with Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature in the final week of the summer transfer window.

It’s added that Van Dijk has pleaded with the Saints to let him leave in a furious row as he continues to push for an exit after handing in a transfer request last month.

However, Southampton are not wavering in their desire to keep hold of their defensive rock, despite the fact that the former Celtic man has been training away from Mauricio Pellegrino’s first-team squad.

The common sense solution would be to let him leave, with the Sun noting that he could fetch around £60m if he were sold before Thursday.

It’s surely not sensible to keep him against his will which risks upsetting the rest of the squad, although it’s arguably impossible to now find a replacement in time with Wesley Hoedt brought in to play alongside him.

Time will tell if Van Dijk gets his wish, but for now it seems as though there is a waiting game still in play as Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal leave it late in the day to make their final assault.