Liverpool team news: Shock omission from Klopp’s squad for Arsenal clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has reportedly been left out of the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday, with Loris Karius expected to start in his place.

The 29-year-old has started all four of Liverpool’s competitive games so far this season, conceding seven goals but not making any glaring mistakes, if that can be considered a success.

In turn, there doesn’t see to be a serious reason as to why he’s been dropped, but as noted by respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur on Twitter, the shot-stopper is out of the squad this weekend and it isn’t down to an injury or illness.

No Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool squad today. He's not ill or injured. Loris Karius will play. #afc #lfc pic.twitter.com/umCUlAe7dT — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) August 27, 2017

Simon Mignolet isn't injured nor ill. He'll join the Belgium squad on Monday according to the ?? camp. #lfc https://t.co/hNsYcMB5Lx — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) August 26, 2017

Whether this is merely Jurgen Klopp rotating and giving Karius a chance to impress is unclear, but to not have Mignolet even in the squad with no suggestion of an injury, it will undoubtedly raise question marks as to what is happening with just a few days before the transfer deadline.

For his part, Karius seemed to confirm the news with this tweet below as he hinted that he would be featuring and so wouldn’t be able to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight. The German ace will hope to make an impression and keep his spot in the starting XI, but more will undoubtedly be known about Mignolet moving forward.