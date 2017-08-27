Man United news: boss Jose Mourinho confirms new signing won’t play until January, player to not be part of Champions League squad

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have to wait until January in order to make his second debut for the club, as reported by Sky Sports.

Ibrahimovic, who was let go by United at the beginning of the summer after suffering a serious knee injury towards the end of last season, sign a new one-year deal with the Red Devils earlier this week, with boss Mourinho quick to confirm that the Swede would not be part of his side’s Champions League squad, report Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, when asked about the situation around Ibrahimovic after United’s recent 2-0 win over Leicester, Mourinho said that the 35-year-old forward “will be back in January”.

Ibrahimovic was released by United at the end of last season due to injury following the player’s more than impressive 28-goal season for the Premier League side.

With this news about Ibrahimovic, it’ll be interesting to see whether new signing Romelu Lukaku can lead the line for United until the Swedish international is able to play again.