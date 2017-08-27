Pep Guardiola close to landing £30m Man City target, misfit exits in opposite direction

Man City are reportedly closing in on the £30m signing of West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, while Eliaquim Mangala could move to the Hawthorns.

Despite having already spent big money on strengthening the backline, Pep Guardiola looks set to dip back into the market to add further reinforcements.

According to The Sun, Evans is now close to a £30m move to the Etihad, and the 29-year-old is considered a key addition both with his league-winning experience on the other side of Manchester and the fact that he will register as a homegrown player.

As for West Brom, Tony Pulis was said to be against selling the Northern Irish international without a replacement lined up, but it looks as though City will provide that solution by sending Mangala in the opposite direction on a season-long loan deal after struggling to establish himself in Manchester.

Having already brought in the likes of Ederson, Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy this summer to rebuild the defence, Guardiola is seemingly not finished in that department. With a whole host of attacking options at his disposal, he’s creating a balanced squad capable of competing for multiple honours, and Evans is seemingly an important part of the strategy.

City have started with two wins and a draw this season, although they haven’t entirely convinced as of yet and it will likely take a bit more time for the new arrivals to settle.