Spanish football journalist shatters Arsenal hopes, £78m+ Real Madrid target not an option

Guillem Balague has ended speculation over a possible Arsenal swoop for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio by insisting he won’t leave the Spanish giants.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of a number of top clubs around Europe with his impact at Madrid, and with Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez moving on this summer he’ll be desperate for a more prominent role in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Asensio has two goals in four appearances so far this season to add to 10 goals and four assists in 38 appearances last year, and he’s certainly shown his quality on a number of big stages to suggest that he’s ready to mature and develop into a key player for Los Blancos.

Speculation had suggested that Arsenal were keen and would look to swoop in amid uncertainty over his contract situation, but Balague has put an end to that.

The Sky Sports pundit claims that Asensio has a clause higher than £78m, although no one knows the exact figure. Further, Asensio has zero intention of leaving the Spanish capital and has plans to sign a new contract with Arsenal arguably used as a bargaining tool during negotiations with the reigning Spanish and European champions.

As a result, it’s unfortunate news for Arsenal fans as it looks as though they won’t be getting their hands on this top talent and will have to look elsewhere to bolster their team.

1. On Asensio and Arsenal. No chance of it happening. The buy out clause is higher than £78, but confidential (Real says is "dissuasive") pic.twitter.com/c3vQ6Gultd — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 27, 2017

2. More importantly, Asensio has got not intention of leaving Real Madrid at all. He'll renew his contract soon. Arsenal know it — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 27, 2017