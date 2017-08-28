£35m England international urged to sign for Liverpool, not Premier League champions Chelsea

Liverpool should be the preferred destination for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rather than Chelsea.

That is the view of Premier League legend Stuart Pearce, who believes the Arsenal man needs to leave the club if he is to fulfil his potential.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played an hour of yesterday’s humbling 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, and last week refused a new contract with Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pearce said, “”I can see why Arsenal want to keep hold of him but on the other side of that if I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs a new challenge now. I think he needs to hear a new voice from a manager.”

“I see a good fit for him at Liverpool, I really do. I think the way Liverpool play, slightly more than Chelsea, would suit Chamberlain.”

“He’s a high-energy player so I think maybe Liverpool would suit him slightly better – but a move, he definitely needs.”

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has urged his team-mates to continue their fine form after the international break.

The German international has enjoyed a fine start to the season, and told the Mirror, “When was the last time that Liverpool won against Arsenal 4-0? The performance was just great.”

“Of course, it gives us confidence and now we go into the internationals and everybody’s happy. It’s a good start now, but we have to keep working and we need to keep it up.”