Antonio Conte wants three Chelsea signings before Thursday, £30m-rated striker tops list

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly wants to bring in three more new signings at Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Despite having bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Burnley with back-to-back wins to ease any early tension, the Italian tactician is still seemingly seeking to add quality and depth to his squad.

According to The Independent, that will come in the shape of three new signings before Thursday’s deadline, with Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente top of the list.

Aside from the impressive tally of 15 goals last season for the Swans, Conte knows first hand what it’s like to coach the Spaniard after their time together at Juventus, and so he’ll be fully aware of what he can offer next to Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

However, the biggest obstacle in this deal will seemingly be the price-tag, as the report claims that while Chelsea are willing to offer around £20m, Swansea are demanding closer to £30m for the commanding forward.

Meanwhile, Conte is also said to want to bring in Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Southampton’s Cedric Soares as he looks to add key additions to ensure his squad is ready to compete on various fronts this season.

Time will tell if he gets his way, but it would be a real shock to see nothing at all happen at Stamford Bridge between now and Thursday given all the discussion that has been circulating over their late activity to add to the signings of Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero earlier this summer.