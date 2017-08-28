Arsenal midfielder admits change is needed as familiar problems return for Wenger

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted that the club must changes after their harrowing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger’s side were comfortably swept aside by Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Liverpool for their second auccessive Premier League defeat.

The futures of star forward Alexis Sanchez and England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still the subject of speculation, whilst Wenger took the decision of starting record signing Alex Lacazette on the bench.

As reported in the Standard Ramsey told the club’s website, “We’re going to have to change something if we’re to compete this year”.

“Liverpool showed what it’s going to have to take to compete for the Premier League and we’re going to have to do something about it if we’re going to do that. We’re very disappointed with the way we performed.”

Arsenal’s only victory this season came on the opening night with a frantic 4-3 win over Leicester. There are fears that the manner of the defeat to Liverpool could lead to calls for Wenger to resign. The Frenchman endured a torrid time last season as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since he arrived at the club in 1996.

Wenger only signed a new two-year contract after Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final and there are suggestions he could be leaving the club sooner if their form does not improve.