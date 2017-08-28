Barcelona fans unleash anger at president as club unveils record £135m signing

Barcelona have unveiled Ousmane Dembele as their club record £135m signing amidst contoversial scenes at the Nou Camp.

The Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has endured a torrid summer since the club saw Neymar leave in a world record deal for PSG. As Dembele was introduced to the Barcelona fans, social media went into overdrive with videoeps emerging of protests from the Nou Camp.

As reported by Eurosport, Dembele met the Barcelona faithful in the club’s traditional manner on the pitch, yet there were visible signs calling for Bartomeu’s head in the stands.

One banner read, “Bartomeu, resign!”, whilst their were audible jeers for the beleagured Barcelona president.

The ceremony was delayed for nearly two hours due to a delay in registering the various paperwork following his move from Dortmund.

Barcelona’s recent 5-1 aggregate thumping from Real Madrid saw the hashtag ‘Baromeudimiteya’ become a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Dembele has inherited the No11 shirt from Neymar, and is hoping to make a big impression at Barcelona.

“I am very happy to be a part of this club,” Dembele told the fans. “It is the best club in the world with the best players in the world.”