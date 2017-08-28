Journalists drop huge Liverpool transfer news, club-record signing arrives next summer

Paul Joyce of The Times has broken some huge Liverpool transfer news, as he’s claimed that the club have agreed to sign Naby Keita for a club-record fee next summer.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for months, but RB Leipzig were adamant that he would not be sold this summer and so the transfer talk went quiet.

However, Joyce has now broken the update below, with the suggestion that Keita will join the Merseyside giants next summer for a club record deal.

Liverpool agree club record deal with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita which will see him sign NEXT SUMMER. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 28, 2017

Other journalists have now added further details, with James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo adding that Keita underwent his medical in Wilmslow on Monday morning and a deal is agreed for him to join Liverpool next summer.

Naby Keita underwent a medical this morning in Wilmslow. Deal agreed for him to join #LFC next summer — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) August 28, 2017

If that wasn’t enough, Melissa Reddy of Goal has doubled down on those claims that Keita underwent a medical, and has added that Liverpool will pay his £48m release clause and a premium to get the deal over the line.

Jurgen Klopp was seemingly very keen to land the Guinea international this summer, as speculation refused to go away over a potential swoop.

Keita enjoyed an impressive season last year as he was influential in getting Leipzig into the Champions League with eight goals and eight assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

Provided that the details are correct, it looks as though he’s set for the next stage in his career and that involves a big-money move to Liverpool where many will be confident that he will flourish in English football given his characteristics and qualities that he brings to the pitch.