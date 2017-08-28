Man Utd and Chelsea fans plead with Arsenal ace to leave and join them

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez has been urged to quit the club after he cut a dejected figure during the heavy defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal for months given that he now has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

However, results like the one at the weekend will only intensify the chatter with just a few days remaining in the transfer window and Man Utd and Chelsea fans have rubbed it in by urging the Chilean international to quit Arsenal and move on to one of their clubs in order to win silverware.

Arsene Wenger has remained adamant that Sanchez is going nowhere this week, and so it remains to be seen if Arsenal’s rival supporters get their way. Nevertheless, this will only add to the misery for the Gunners, who are left to pick up the pieces after another disastrous and frankly embarrassing performance at Anfield.

Sanchez arguably deserves better, but that’s not to say that he was anything special on Sunday either as he returned from injury and wasn’t able to inspire his side to a positive result.

