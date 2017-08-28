Premier League set for first sacking as new man meets chairman for crunch talks

The Premier League is bracing itself for the first managerial casualty of the new season, with Crystal Palace Frank De Boer to meet chairman Steve Parrish for crunch talks today.

De Boer has seen his Palace side lose their first three Premier League games, and the Dutchman has failed to impress with his vision for the club since taking over from Sam Allardyce in June.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, the Palace hierarchy already have reservations about De Boer’s chances of keeping the club in the Premier League and have called a meeting to discuss the situation.

De Boer, formerly coach of Ajax, has attempted a similar intricate passing game at Palace with decidedly mixed results. Defeats to Huddersfield, Liverpool and Swansea have left his fledgling Premier League career hanging by a thread.

There are concerns at the club that De Boer’s vision for the club is unsuited to the Premier League, whilst there have been tension over recruitment.

Only last week, De Boer complained that Palace have been priced out of a move for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho. The French defender was brought to the club on loan last season, and his performances were instrumental in keeping the side in the Premier League.

Should De Boer be dismissed so soon into his Premier League career, there will be echoes of his time in Italy. De Boer joined Inter Milan last summer, only to be dismissed 85 days into the job.