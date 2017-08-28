Real Madrid’s CL winner jeered by own fans, media urge club to complete £92m Man Utd deal

Real Madrid have been urged by a Spanish newspaper to sell Gareth Bale after the player was jeered during the club’s 2-2 draw with Valencia.

The Welsh international has been persistently linked with a £92m move from Real Madrid to Manchester United this summer, and the rumours have intensified after Bale’s latest uninspiring performance.

Bale struggled to assert himself throughout the game, with Real Madrid’s new sensation Marco Asensio making a name for himself with two goals as the Champions League winners rescued a late point for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

According to Wales Online, Spanish newspaper Marca have published an article today, with the headline ‘Five days to sell Bale’.

The scathing article included, “It (Bale) is not only ineffective, it plays in another galaxy, it lives disconnected and it is not known for sure when you can count on it and when not”.

“There are times when it seems that Bale is going to start playing for the other side. There are five days for Madrid to solve it.”

“To take advantage of the good press that Bale still has in the British Isles, to take advantage of the madness of a runaway (transfer) market.”

Zidane insists Bale will be staying at the Bernabeu for the foreseeable future. “He’s a key player in the squad. Gareth is Gareth. We keep working hard and we rely on Gareth, just as is the case with the other players.”