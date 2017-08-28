Tottenham defender denies ‘Wembley curse’ as club’s stuttering start continues

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has dismissed suggestions that a ‘Wembley curse’ is responsbible for the club’s faltering start to the season.

With White Hart Lane currently being rebuilt, Tottenham have yet to win at their temporary home of Wembley after yesterday’s 1-1 with Burnley.

Tottenham looked to be headed for ther first home win of the season, yet their hopes were dashed by Chris Wood’s late equaliser.

Just a week before, Tottenham succumbed 2-1 to Chelsea at Wembley, and the club have just won one of their last 11 games at the national stadium.

As reported by TalkSport, Alderweireld has claimed the imposing stadium is not to blame.

“I don’t agree, because if we score and it’s 2-0 or 3-0, then it’s a good game from us”, Alderweireld said.

“It was like Chelsea, we played a good game as well, so I don’t buy that. It was not an easy game. Burnley are strong, they defend all the time, they counter-attack, use set-pieces as well, every ball comes into the box.”

“But in these games we have to finish it, we have to be clever. You have to be clinical in your passing, in playing forward and then if you get three or four chances you have to finish the game a lot earlier.”