Under fire Arsenal ace linked with shock exit, Euro giants to dip into £130m war chest

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is reportedly being lined up as a shock transfer target for Borussia Dortmund, with the German giants having money to spend after the sale of Ousmane Dembele.

Much like last season, the 28-year-old has been the target of fierce criticism to start the new campaign, with pundits and supporters alike slamming his performances.

Ozil has always attracted scrutiny due to his playing style when he’s not effective in an attacking sense, and with less than 12 months remaining on his contract, some may well even call for him to be sold before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

According to The Sun, Dortmund are poised to make a late bid for the German international and with the £130m that they collected from the sale of Dembele to Barcelona, they’re certainly armed with plenty of money to persuade Arsenal to sell.

It’s clear why Dortmund want him so as to add quality, experience and a replacement for Dembele, but it remains to be seen whether or not Arsene Wenger’s stance changes as he has remained adamant all summer that none of his key players would be leaving with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a similar position.

His lethargic performance against Liverpool was arguably the last straw for some, but time will tell if Wenger sees it that way too as he has been bitterly stubborn with his faith in Ozil and other under-performing individuals.