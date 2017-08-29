28-year-old Arsenal star set to stay at club after dramatic u-turn, side fail to agree fee with Gunners for forward

Lucas Perez could be set to stay at Arsenal this summer after a dramatic u-turn was performed on the Spaniard’s future, with the Gunners reportedly being unable to agree a fee with Spanish side Deportivo for the 28-year-old, according to the Sun.

Spanish club Deportivo offered Perez a loan plus wages deal in order to try and secure a return to the club the Gunners bought him from last summer, as per the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, the La Liga side offered £3M in the loan deal for the striker, however the sum offered by the club proved not to be enough report the Sun, with the Gunners also reportedly having had a loan agreement in place with Levante, however Perez prefers a move to Deportivo as he eyes up a place in Spain’s squad for the World Cup next summer.

Perez, who joined the north London club for £17M last summer as per the Independent, scored once in 11 league appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side last season as the Gunners missed out on Champions League football for the first time under Wenger.

Should Perez end up staying at the Emirates beyond the transfer deadline on Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spaniard can force his way into Wenger’s starting 11 this season ahead of both Olivier Giroud and Alexandre Lacazette.