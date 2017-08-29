£30M Man United star set to be offered new deal by club, player only has 12 months left on current £130,000-a-week contract

Man United are set to offer England left-back Luke Shaw a 12-month extension on his current contract at the club to the Red Devils can protect the investment they’ve made on the defender, according to the Sun.

22-year-old Shaw, who cost the club £30M back in 2014 according to the Telegraph, only has a year left on his current £130,000-a-week contract, with Jose Mourinho’s side eager to tie the player down to a new deal to stop the player leaving on a free next summer, as per the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Shaw is yet to feature for United this term after the England international damaged his ankle ligaments last season, with the defender, who has been criticised by Mourinho in the past, has impressed for United’s under 23’s well called upon.

Back in April, boss Mourinho described Shaw as being “a long way behind” his United teammates in terms of attitude and professionalism, however the left-back has vowed to prove his worth to the Red Devils, report the Sun.

Should United end up tying Shaw down to a new deal, it’ll be interesting to see if the England star can turn his Red Devils career around and force his way into Mourinho’s starting line-up.