Arsenal could take in £27.6M for 25-year-old stalwart, player set to potentially join Italian side on loan with option to buy

Italian side Inter Milan have made a new offer for Germany and Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi, with the Serie A giants eager to sign the player this summer before the transfer window closes, as per Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Inter are offering a £4.6M loan fee for German Mustafi, with an option to buy for £23M next summer, which could become an obligation to buy should the defender play in 50% of the Italian side’s matches this season.

Sky Sports also believe that Arsenal and boss Arsene Wenger would like to keep Mustafi at the club beyond this summer, with the club expecting the player to stay as he remains firmly in the plans of manager Wenger.

Mustafi, who joined the north London club for £35M from La Liga side Valencia last summer report the Guardian, made 26 league appearances for the Gunners last season as his side missed out on Champions League football for the first time since Arsene Wenger joined the club 21 years ago.

Should Arsenal let Mustafi leave this late in the transfer window, it’ll be interesting to see who the Gunners decide to replace the German with as they look to turn their season around.