Chelsea £35m target warned he will not get chances at Stamford Bridge

£35m Chelsea target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been warned that he might struggle to get first team football at the Premier League champions.

Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of the England international from Arsenal, but Nigel Winterburn believes Oxlade-Chamberlain will face the same struggles he had at the Emirates.

As reported by Metro, Winterburn said, “If you look at what Oxlade-Chamberlain has done so well for Arsenal, particularly at the start of last season, he’s played at wing-back and been sensational”, said Winterburn.

‘So straight away he could come in and compete with Moses as a right-wing back or play at left-wing back. If Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to play in midfield, is it in an advanced position? You’re up against Willian and Pedro”, the former Arsenal legend continued.

“He’s going to have to battle, there’s no guarantee that he is going to have a spot ahead of those players. So he could – he could – be in exactly the same position whether he joins Chelsea or even Liverpool as he is at Arsenal. But I think he’s decided for a fresh challenge.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been with Arsenal since 2011 and will be out of contract next summer, having rejected several opportunities to extend his current deal.

Chelsea could look to follow up the transfer of Oxlade-Chaberlain with fellow England international Danny Drinkwater. The Leicester midfielder is yet to appear for the club this season, and the two clubs are yet to agree a fee.