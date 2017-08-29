Coutinho told to not regret Liverpool’s refusal to sell to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho’s dream move to Barcelona may still hang in the balance, but Neymar believes the Liverpool star will not come to regret staying at Anfield.

Coutinho has been frustrated by Liverpool turning down three lucrative offers from Barcelona, ironically to replace his international team-mate and good friend Neymar.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have rejected Barcelona’s latest bid of £114m, and Jurgen Klopp is adamant the club will retain Coutinho.

Neymar, who joined PSG in a world record £198m deal, believes his countryman is better served staying at Anfield. Reports from Brazilian newspaper Estadao, claim, “Neymar said to Coutinho in a chat that he won’t regret Liverpool’s decision to keep him away from Barcelona.”

Coutinho will be waiting to see if Barcelona follow up their £96m deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele with a fourth bid for his services.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has intimated the club can spend more ahead of the transfer window closing.

Fernandez told the Daily Mail, “We are negotiating with a player with the possibility that he can arrive. We hope it ends well. We hope to be able to present a new player,” he said.

“One could arrive or two could arrive. We are negotiating. My intention is that another player arrives and if possible two.”