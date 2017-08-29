Italian giants set to reignite interest in 23-year-old Liverpool star, club set to make fresh approach for player in January

Serie A side Juventus have not given up on signing Germany and Liverpool star Emre Can, with the Champions League runners-up set to reignite their interest in the midfielder in January, according to TalkSport.

Juventus were hotly linked with securing a move for Reds star Can this summer, with the midfielder still yet to agree a new deal with the Merseyside club, as per TalkSport.

However, as reported by TalkSport, Juventus were unsuccessful in their attempts to tempt Liverpool into selling Can, with is appearing as if the Italian side’s interest in the player has been cooled, with Juventus chief Beppe Moratta confirming that the Turin-based side would wait until January before reigniting their interest in the German international.

Speaking about Juventus possibly signing Can, Moratta said that the player’s contract “expires in June, we’ll be able to negotiate with him from January. We won’t hide the fact we like him.”

Should Can fail to sign a new a deal at Anfield, it’s going to be hard to look past the former Bayern Munich star from swapping Merseyside for Turin next summer.