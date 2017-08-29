Liverpool fans in meltdown as private jet flies in, wait for £60m man set to end

Liverpool fans are on high alert after a private jet flew into John Lennon airport, raising hopes that Virgil Van Dijk will finally join the club.

The future of Van Dijk has been the subject of intense speculation all summer. Liverpool’s pursuit for the Dutch international looked to be over after Southampton reported Jurgen Klopp’s side for an illegal approach.

An eagle-eyed Liverpool fan has spotted the jet at Liverpool airport, and noticed a similar car that Mo Salah arrived on Merseyside earlier in the summer.

Liverpool Twitter have changed the game. pic.twitter.com/O8M1NksNuS — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) August 29, 2017

Liverpool fans have wasted little time in flooding social media with mocked up pictures of Van Dijk arriving on different aeroplanes in various spots throughout the city.

Van Dijk has been interesting Chelsea and Arsenal but it is believed the player has long favoured a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool were forced into issuing an apology to Southampton after their approach for the player earlier in the summer. In the last three seasons, Southampton have seen Liverpool tempt five of their players, and the South Coast club were hoping to avoid another exodus.

Van Dijk has been training alone this summer, and new Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has admitted he had no option but to omit him from the first team.

“The boy said that he is not available to play because he wants to leave. I had to say, ‘If you don’t want to be involved because you don’t feel OK then you have to train alone until this period of time is over'”, Pellegrino told The Guardian.