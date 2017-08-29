Man Utd make late £93m move for CL winner, Real Madrid given 48 hour deadline

Man Utd are to make a dramatic £93m move for Real Madrid’s unsettled Gareth Bale ahead of the transfer window closing.

Real Madrid have been given a deadline of 48 hours by Man Utd as they decide whether to part company with the Welsh international.

According to reports in Don Balon, Real Madrid are uncertain of whether to sell Bale to Man Utd so late in the transfer window.

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his admiration for Bale since joining Man Utd last summer. Only last month, Mourinho was caught speaking to Bale in the player’s tunnel ahead of a US pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

Bale’s chances of a move to Man Utd have accelerated since Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia, when the former Tottenham man was jeered by the crowd. The Spanish press then urged Madrid to sell Bale back to the Premier League.

Should Real Madrid allow Bale to join Man Utd, they will look to replace him with Antoine Griezmann from arch-rivals Atletico Madrid or Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.

Man Utd have been frustrated by Inter Milan’s unwillingness to sell Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, and will look to break their transfer record should they seal Bale’s signature.