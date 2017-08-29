Midfield star seals £48m + £7m move to Liverpool and says ‘it excites me greatly’

Liverpool officially confirmed the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita on Tuesday morning.

The deal will go through on July 1 next year and the 22-year-old has told his new club’s official website just how pleased he is with the move.

#LFC have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita: https://t.co/FGn44gHUx0 pic.twitter.com/7ihBUi2M3v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 29, 2017

He said: “I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Liverpool will hand over £55m to Leipzig for Keita, according to the Daily Mail, who claim that the Reds are paying his £48m release clause plus a £7m premium.

Guinea international Keita has been a revelation since joining Leipzig from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2016.

He scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 31 Bundesliga games last season, as well as making a huge contribution defensively.

Last season was Leipzig’s first campaign in Germany’s top division, but they incredibly finished second, earning qualification for the Champions League.

During last week’s draw, they were placed in Champions League Group G alongside Monaco from Ligue 1 in France, Porto from Portugal’s Primeira Liga and Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas.