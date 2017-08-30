£27.5m Man United midfielder set to agree a deal to leave the club

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini is reportedly wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce who are looking to reach an agreement that will involve the Belgian midfielder joining the club in a years time.

Bleacher Report’s transfer and tactics reporter Dean Jones has stated that a deal is in talks between United and the Turkish side which will result in Fellaini joining the side in a years time.

Fenerbahce are now trying to strike an agreement in principle over Marouane Fellaini that would see him join them next year — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 30, 2017

Just a month ago it was reported by Turkish Football that the United midfielder had already agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce’s rivals Galatasaray with just a fee between the two clubs yet to be reached.

However, it now appears that Fenerbahce is the more likely destination. We’re not quite sure what they’ve been told about Fellaini in Turkey but he appears to be a highly-rated star who is very much wanted. We can only assume his YouTube highlight reel must be quite the spectacle.

Fellaini struggled when arriving to United from Everton in 2013 for a fee of £27.5m (per the BBC) but has since found himself as a surprise favourite of Jose Mourinho’s after making 28 appearances in the league for the Red Devils last season.

Love him or loath him the Belgian has become quite an icon of English football over the years and we certainly would be sad to see him go purely for the sheer amount of memes he produces.