Liverpool’s £74m transfer for forward could be in jeopardy, huge club to hijack deal

Liverpool not only face a race against time to complete the singing of Thomas Lemar from Monaco but may now also have to compete with Spanish giants Barcelona in completing a deal for the star.

Just last night the Daily Mail reported that Liverpool were once again ready to shatter their club-record transfer fee for the French forward. A sensational £74m deal that could involve Divock Origi being used as part of a player plus cash deal was reportedly being prepared. However, with the report suggesting that the deal would need to be completed within just 24 hours, yet another spanner has been thrown in the works.

The Mail have reported this morning that Barcelona could now make a sensational last ditch attempt to bring Lemar to Spain as an alternative to Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

Could this be the price that Liverpool pay for not allowing the Brazilian to leave for the Spanish giants? It truly is a crazy and unpredictable window and the Reds’ refusal to part ways with their star playmaker could be the defining catalyst in Barcelona making a move for Lemar.

It looks set to be a manic end to the window and with Lemar’s future in more uncertainty then ever – the drama looks set to increase.