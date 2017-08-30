Man United could dramatically steal £23m defender who looked set to sign for Premier League rivals

Serge Aurier’s £23m move to Tottenham looks to be in serious doubt following work-permit issues and he has now suggested that he would rather sign for Premier League rival’s Manchester United.

The Ivorian right-back looked a nailed on signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s North London club but has now revealed he would rather complete a move to United with just 2 days of the window left.

The Mirror have citied a report from SFR Sport who claim Aurier would prefer a move to the Red Devils – who were reportedly keen on the defender earlier in the summer – rather than his proposed £23m move to Tottenham.

The Guardian have already reported that the PSG star’s move to Spurs had been halted due to issues relating to a work-permit due to Aurier’s criminal convictions from 2016.

It would not only be a devastating blow for Pochettino’s side to be unsuccessful in their pursuit for the defender, but to see the star be stolen by Premier League rivals Man United would surely anger fans beyond belief.

Aurier looked to be a natural successor to Kyle Walker at White Hart Lane but it look to be a dramatic last two days as the attacking full-back’s future remains more uncertain than ever.