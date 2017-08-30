Spurs set to complete £31M double swoop for pair as club look to bolster defensive options before transfer deadline

Tottenham are primed to complete the signings of defensive duo Serge Aurier and Juan Foyth for a combined fee of £31M, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to bolster their defensive options before Thursday’s transfer deadline, as per the Guardian.

According to the Guardian, Spurs have agreed a fee of £23M and personal terms for PSG defender Aurier, with the player’s move depending on Aurier sorting out issues he has relating to him being criminally convicted in France last year, with the north London side also agreeing an £8M fee with Argentine side Estudiantes for 19-year-old Foyth.

Aurier’s move may be the trickier of the two to get over the line, as the right-back was given a two-month suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer. Spurs have appealed to the UK Home Office for clearance for the Ivorian to enter the United Kingdom, with the club eagerly awaiting the verdict report the Guardian.

It looked as if Spurs were set to miss out on Foyth to PSG, however boss Pochettino made a personal intervention and has since convinced the Argentine to join him in north London as reported by the Guardian.

Should Spurs get both Aurier and Foyth over the line before tomorrow’s deadline, it’ll come as big boost to Spurs’ defensive options as they look to improve on the second place finished they achieve in the league last year.