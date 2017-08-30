Tottenham become favourites to land £30m rated Premier League winger

Tottenham have now joined the race to land Leicester City’s Demarai Gray and have jumped ahead of Bournemouth to become front-runners in securing the talented star’s signature.

The Mirror have reported that Spurs will now look to make a move for Gray in a deal that looks to be worth at least £30m. The report states that Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have already had an offer for just short of £30m declined. Tottenham have now become favorites to secure a deal for the unsettled 21-year-old.

The England winger has been unhappy with life at Leicester City after making just nine starts for the Foxes last season. It remains to be seen as to whether Gray will be tempted by a bigger club. However, with Mauricio Pochettino’s esteemed reputation in developing young British talent it will be a move that could make prefect sense.

The report also suggest that the starlet is unhappy at being on just £25,000-a-week while top earners such as Jamie Vardy are on £100,000-a-week.

Gray is a holy tipped young English star and the prospect of playing alongside fellow English talents in the form of Harry Kane and Dele Alli is sure to be tempting.