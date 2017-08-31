£30m Euro 2016 winner hours away from signing for this Premier League outfit

European Championship winner Renato Sanches is on the verge for signing for Swansea City in a 12-month loan deal from Bayern Munich.

The Sun reported on Thursday that the 20-year-old only joined the Bundesliga champions in a £52m deal last year but has been told he can leave on loan.

The paper claim Liverpool were interested in the Portugal international but Swansea boss Paul Clement managed to secure the signing due to his connections from his time as Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti’s number two. Monaco were also interested in the youngster.

The Sun say Italian Sky Sports football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the deal may be done within the next few hours.

Sanches could be subject to a £30m permanent switch should the loan move be a success.

The former Benfica man was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, beating hosts France in the final. He only started eight times for Bayern last year, coming off the bench sixteen times and scoring once.

If the signing materialises, it would be one of the stories of the transfer window. As for the player, it is a great platform for him to display his talent to the rest of Europe.