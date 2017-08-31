£35m Chelsea signing at training ground, undergoes last-minute medical

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly at Chelsea’s training ground as he awaits permission to undergo a last-minute medical.

According to The Daily Star, Chelsea are eager to complete the £35m signing of the Premier League winner, but they’re leaving it very late in the day to wrap up a deal.

However, it looks as though they’re set to complete a transfer just in time as Sky Sports presenter Jim White, as seen in the tweet below, has reported that Drinkwater is at Cobham to start his medical in order to get all the formalities completed ahead of sealing his move to Stamford Bridge.

Big news – Danny Drinkwater has just arrived at the Cobham training complex ahead of @ChelseaFC medical. — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 31, 2017

The 27-year-old will be a major loss for the Foxes, but he’ll seemingly now secure a reunion with former teammate N’Golo Kante at Chelsea as the reigning Premier League champions look to make key additions to their squad on deadline day.

Davide Zappacosta is expected to complete his £23m move to join the Blues on Thursday night too, as reported by Sky Sports, and so after weeks of frustration in waiting for new arrivals to bolster the squad and put them in a strong position to compete on various fronts, Antonio Conte is seemingly getting what he wanted as he will welcome his new players with open arms.