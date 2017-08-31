£45m PL star set for Chelsea move, report claims he left training to confirm Blues deal

Chelsea are reportedly set to confirm the signing of Riyad Mahrez on transfer deadline day, with claims he left international training on Thursday to join the Blues.

As reported by The Sun, the 26-year-old was spotted at the airport in Paris on Thursday morning, although his destination was unknown after he had been granted permission to leave training with Algeria during the international break to confirm his next club move.

Question marks were raised over where Mahrez would be heading, but the Sun believe that it’s Chelsea who will win the race for his signature in a £45m deal.

It’s reported that the Leicester winger will head to London and Stamford Bridge to sign with the Premier League champions, with Barcelona said to have also been in the hunt for the former Premier League Player of the Year.

Should the deal go through, he’ll join former Foxes teammate N’Golo Kante at Chelsea, while it’s added in the report that another Leicester player could be Chelsea bound with Danny Drinkwater heavily linked with a move to west London too.

It remains to be seen if that goes through, but for now, the suggestion is that Mahrez will be a Chelsea player by the end of the day. In turn, it looks as though Antonio Conte is getting some late transfer business done to add real quality and depth to his squad as they look to defend their league crown and make a big impression in the Champions League this year.