£50M-rated Chelsea and Man United target looking to secure move away from Premier League side, player spotted in Paris as future remains uncertain

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has been allowed to leave Algeria’s national team camp in order to seal a move away from Premier League side Leicester, with both Chelsea and Man United reportedly interested in signing the winger, as reported by Sky Sports.

Early this morning, the Algeria national team allowed the Leicester star to leave their training camp in order to “formalise a transfer to a new club” as per Sky Sports, however the Foxes have confirmed that the they have had no new bids for the 26-year-old, with the last offer they’ve received being a £31.8M offer from Roma over three weeks ago.

According to Sky Sports, Mahrez has expressed his desire to leave the Midlands club this summer, with the winger being linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs as he looks to move on from the King Power stadium before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United are all interested in making moves for Mahrez today report Sky Sports, with Leicester unwilling to lower the £50M valuation they have for the 2016 PFA Player of the Year winner, which was reported by the Telegraph.

Mahrez had been spotted in an airport in Paris today as his future remains up in the air, with the player having just 12 hours until tonight’s transfer deadline in order to find himself a new club.

Should Mahrez get his wish and be allowed to leave Leicester today, it’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on who the Algerian star ends up signing for come tonight’s deadline.