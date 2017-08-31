£92m French star shows under-fire Arsenal manager what he is missing with superb goal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was given an immediate reminder of Thomas Lemar’s talents as the winger claimed a superb goal for France tonight.

Lemar turned down a £92m move to Arsenal earlier today, which in turn saw the collapse of Alexis Sanchez’s potential switch to Premier League rivals Man City.

And Lemar wasted little time in showing Wenger what a signing he could have been during France’s friendly with Holland.

The Monaco winger scored two goals in a resounding 4-0 win, with the first a sweetly struck shot from outside of the box.

Lemar made an impression last season as Monaco romped to the French league title. He has been linked with Barcelona and there were reports he rejected Arsenal in the hope Liverpool would come in for a late offer.

Monaco finally agreed loan Kylian Mbappe to PSG today, with Sky Sports repirting the Paris club have an option to sign the player for £166m next summer.

Should Lemar maintain his current form, Monaco can expect a similarly hefty fee should they decide to be tempted to negotiate with Arsenal again.