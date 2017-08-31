Arsenal in stunning last-gasp transfer merry-go-round involving £60m exit and star signing claims football expert

Arsenal have reportedly received a second offer from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez, while they have their eyes on Thomas Lemar, as per Guillem Balague.

According to Sky Sports, City have now lodged a second bid for the Chilean international, but they have been unable to confirm the figure involved.

That’s where Balague comes into play, as evidently he has sources close to the ground with possible contacts at City given his close relationship with Pep Guardiola and his staff, and he claims that Sanchez is close to agreeing to a move.

The Spanish football expert claims that it will be for a £60m fee in total, £55m up front with an additional £5m in bonuses, but Arsenal have asked their Premier League rivals for a little more time as they hope to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

In positive news for Arsenal fans, Balague adds that the Gunners are confident that they can get a deal done for their long-term target, and that could be a big move to appease the growing discontent at the Emirates if Sanchez were to leave.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving to Liverpool, losing their talisman to another direct rival would be a major blow. However, with just 12 months remaining on his contract, perhaps this is the most realistic and sensible option for them.